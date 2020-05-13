City of Grovetown buildings will re-open soon with some restrictions

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- City of Grovetown officials are re-opening many city facilities following the latest guidance from Gov. Brian Kemp.

According to the city, facilities will re-open on May 18.

However, Liberty Park Community Center and other city parks are still closed until June.

Grovetown officials are also taking extra precautions. They are prohibiting anyone who is sick or has symptoms of COVID-19 from entering government buildings.

"The City will follow precautions as described in Governor Kemp’s executive orders concerning the States declaration of a public health emergency," a city statement said. "All visitors to government facilities are strongly encouraged to wear face coverings when entering buildings, use provided hand sanitizer, and remain 6 feet apart as part of social distancing.

Bulk and yard waste collection will restart on May 18. Water service disconnections will also begin again in June.

