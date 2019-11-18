City of Augusta's Endangered Properties list looks to save historic and rundown buildings

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

Every year, Historic Augusta releases its Endangered Properties list -- local historic and rundown areas that need some work. (Source: WRDW)

A week ago they came out with their list for 2020. But today -- we're getting a look at some of their success stories from the past.

For 14 years now, Historic Augusta has been compiling this list of endangered properties they want to preserve and ones that need saving.

“Our goal is to promote preservation,” Robyn Anderson, preservation services director at Historic Augusta, said. “It is really an economic development tool that there are ways that investors can cut their rehabilitation costs by using existing building stock and the tax credit programs.”

Because of the list, properties have been saved and brought back to life.

“Most recently we've had 448 Greene Street, which was actually condemned for occupancy,” Anderson said. “We found a preservation-minded buyer they did a rehabilitation and it's apartments now.”

401 Greene Street is another success story, but it’s still in the works.

"We listed that several years ago on our Endangered Properties list and finally after 4 or 5 years we have a brand new owner who is actively rehabing the building, seeking the tax credits for it,” Anderson said.

Those tax credits she mentioned are a big incentive. Historic Augusta helped the Miller Theater get them and they count that building as another big save.

“Even though we didn't officially list it to our Endangered Properties List, the Miller Theater is a great preservation save,” Anderson said.

Little by little, Historic Augusta is helping save the city's history with the hopes of also fixing up some forgotten and rundown parts of it.

“Even just that one that shows that it can be done, a correct way to do it can be very catalytic for a street, a neighborhood,” Anderson said.

Historic Augusta says if you drive by an old building or know of a historic house in your neighborhood that needs help, give them a call because they could add it to their list or help bring it back to life.

