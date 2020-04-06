City of Augusta announces hazard pay policy for essential critical infrastructure workforce

Monday, April 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Augusta Commission implemented an extreme condition hazard pay policy for the city's frontline staff members during the COVID-19 public health pandemic.

The policy was implemented during a special called commission meeting held today.

According to the release, eligible employees, as defined in the policy, will receive compensation of an additional $5.00 per hour.

The policy would apply to about (1400) essential critical infrastructure employees across various departments to include the fire department, law enforcement, EMA, 911, sanitation, and additional primary frontline operations, according to the release.

The Extreme Condition Hazard Pay goes into effect April 6, 2020, until June 6, 2020, unless otherwise amended by the Augusta Commission.

"Today's vote and implementation of the Extreme Condition Hazard Pay Policy by the Augusta Commission is a testament to our awareness that many of our staff members must continue to go out each day, leave their homes and families, and place their health and safety on the line to ensure that our city operations are not disrupted," Mayor Hardie Davis, Jr. said in the release. "We are appreciative of their efforts and recognize the sacrifice that they are making during this time. I applaud the members of the Commission for their favorable support of this measure."

