City of Aiken's 'Cottontail Cruise' will hide eggs in residents' yards for Easter

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- With large public Easter egg hunts likely not going to happen this year due to the coronavirus, the city of Aiken has found a unique way to help kids celebrate.

Enter the Cottontail Cruise.

The event, according to the city, is a personalized Easter egg hunt for kids aged 10 and under and will have the Easter bunny hide Easter eggs in your yard on April 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, you'll need to preregister and registration is limited to the first 50 residents who register.

"Cottontail Cruise will give kids within the City of Aiken an opportunity to have an Easter egg hunt while practicing safe social distancing recommendations," a statement from the city said.

Parents should call the city at 803-642-7634 with their name, their child's name, the child's age, phone number, and address.

