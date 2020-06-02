City of Aiken to hold news conference on community inequality and injustice

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Aiken announces it will hold a news conference to talk about community issues of inequality and injustice.

The news conference will be Wednesday, June 3 at 4 pm at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center.

The City of Aiken released this statement about the news conference:

"The recent events in the cities of Brunswick, GA; Louisville, KY; and Minneapolis, that saw Ahmad Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd killed have brought to the forefront concerns of community issues of inequality and injustice requiring examination everywhere including Aiken.

"The Aiken City Council will hold a press conference at 4 PM on Wednesday, June 3, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center [841 Edgefield Avenue NW] with local community leaders to address these concerns and our shared response to them.

"Dialogue and understanding should be the intention of Aiken residents. We thrive as a community when we value our relationships with each other regardless of color or social status.

"Aiken City Council and our City leadership team are ready to work with our community partners to peacefully address the systemic racism and injustice that has and continues to plague our country."