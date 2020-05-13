City of Aiken reopens many of its facilities today

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The city of Aiken is reopening many of its buildings and facilities today after a weekslong closure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Since late-March, city offices and facilities have been closed to the public, and other provisions were implemented to serve the public, such as by mail, over the telephone and online.

As of today, all city buildings will be open except for:

Smith-Hazel Recreation Center; H.O. Weeks Activities Center; Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center; Citizens Park office; Amentum Center for Performing Arts; Conference Center in the Municipal Building; H.O. Weeks Tennis Center; all buildings on the grounds of Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch. These facilities will remain closed until further notice.

Rentals of all facilities will remain suspended at this time.

The Aiken County Farmers Market will reopen on Thursday, with procedures in place to encourage social distancing and protect the merchants and public.

The city will limit the number of customers in city offices, and protective measures for employees and customers will be implemented.

