City of Aiken opens registration for 10-week Summer Fun Day Camp

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Summer Adventures Day Camp and Summer Fun Day Camp is a 10-week program that helps kids, ages 5 through 12, form memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

The camp incorporates arts and crafts, exercise, sports, games, swimming, and more, to make sure our campers are safe while they have a great summer and one they will never forget!

Summer Adventures Day Camp runs from June 8 through August 14. No camp will be held Friday, July 3. The hours of camp are 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with early drop off starting at 7:30 a.m. Curbside pickup begins at 5:00 p.m.

Children must be within this 5 to 12 age range at the start of the session.

You can register your child for all 10 sessions or choose your weeks, but spaces are limited. Camp dates are subject to change based on local school calendars and other circumstances.

In an effort to keep campers and staff safe this summer, the camp has implemented the following:

- Smaller static groups; no mingling

- Daily health screening of staff and campers prior to entering the building

- Facilities closed to the general public

- No field trips

- Enhanced cleaning measures

- Additional training on proper PPE, healthy habits, and sanitation

- Increased signage and educational material about handwashing and COVID-19 symptoms and how to stop the spread of COVID-19

- Meals and snacks served at satellite locations, kids kept six-feet apart, staff will not eat while campers are eating

Registration opened May 15 at www.cityofaikensc.gov/prtregistration

