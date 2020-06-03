City of Aiken leaders speak on inequality, racial disparity in wake of George Floyd death

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

(Source: MGN)

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- City of Aiken leaders spoke Wednesday afternoon at a news conference in an effort to kickstart dialogue over the death of George Floyd.

Floyd was killed while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Nationwide protests have sprung up in the wake of Floyd's death.

Protests occurred over the weekend in Aiken and remained peaceful.

City leaders are looking to build upon that protest through actions.

"Dialogue and understanding should be the intention of Aiken residents," a statement from the city said. "We thrive as a community when we value our relationships with each other regardless of color or social status."

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.