City of Aiken extends coronavirus closures of buildings and facilities

Friday, May 1, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The city of Aiken will extend and continue closures of city buildings and facilities to avoid spreading coronavirus, officials said Friday.

City officials said the closures are aligned with the guidance from the state Department of Health and Environment Control and in response executive orders by Gov. Henry McMaster that will be in effect through May 12.

Among the measures:

• All city buildings remain closed to the public. This measure includes all city meetings at the municipal building. Members of the public are urged to conduct city business via mail, online, utilization of the drive-thru or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact. The online payment convenience fee is waived for credit card payments. City utility shut-offs are suspended except for those due to repairs.

• Strict social distancing measures will be followed when municipal court begins Monday at the J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters Building at 834 Beaufort St. NE. No more than five defendants will be in the courtroom at one time.

• All non-essential activities (licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues and scheduled tournaments) are canceled or suspended. Recreation buildings, park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, picnic shelters and fitness courts remain closed to the public. The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use, but trail users are encouraged not to group with other users and to maintain a 6-foot distance from one another.

• Basic city functions will continue, including core public safety functions, pickup of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs and landscaping.

