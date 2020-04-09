City of Aiken extend COVID-19 measures and procedures through early May

Thursday, April 9, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The City of Aiken will extend and continue the following implemented measures and procedures that are aligned with guidance from the Department of Health and Environment Control (DHEC) regarding COVID-19.

According to the release, these extended measures are in response to Gov. McMaster’s recent executive orders and will be in effect through May 3, 2020.

- All city buildings are currently closed to the public. This includes all city meetings held at the Municipal Building. The city encourages citizens to conduct city business via mail, online, utilization of the drive-thru, or over the telephone to minimize person-to-person contact. The online payment convenience fee has been waived for credit card payments only. City utilities will suspend shut-off of service for any reason [except for shut-offs due to utility repairs].

- All non-essential activities [licensed and/or permitted events, athletic leagues, and scheduled tournaments] are canceled or suspended, and recreation buildings, park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, picnic shelters and fitness courts will be closed to the public. The use of walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use; however, trail users are encouraged not to group with other users, and maintain a safe 6 feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

- Basic City functions will continue, including core Public Safety functions, pick up of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs, and landscaping.

According to the release, these measures will be in effect within the specified time frame unless such directives are otherwise modified, amended, extended, or rescinded.

