City leaders still working on plans to bring parking meters back to downtown Augusta

Tuesday, October 15, 2019

News 12 at 6 o'clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- City leaders are still working on a plan to bring parking meters back to downtown Augusta.

A second meeting on the subject is happening at the Chamber of Commerce Office. The parking company told News 12 there will be around 60 meters covering downtown. Compared to other cities, the recommendation is to keep the cost low but nothing is set in stone.

"I think as Augusta grows and the downtown develops, as we increase in size it's something that's inevitable," said Ashley Paulk, a downtown business owner.

Whether you like it or not, it's coming. These parking meters will cover areas from bridge to bridge, bordered by Greene Street and Reynolds Street.

"The reason this is necessary is it's difficult to find a parking spot on Broad Street," said John Ussery, an Augusta Traffic Engineer. "The whole point of this exercise is to have greater turnover in the existing parking spots that we already have."

The company hired to come up with a parking plan and manage it is asking for suggestions. People can do that anonymously or out loud.

Nothing's a done deal. Sp-plus is recommending the city have drivers pay $1.50 per hour to park or 50 cents for 20 minutes. There's also an option for permit passes.

You can pay by card, cash, coins, or an app. The money put into the machines goes back to paying for them. But that's not all.

"Any revenue brought in that is above that management fee we hope to put back into the community somehow," Ussery.

This could range from infrastructure improvements, construction of more parking spots, and even beautification.

It all depends on commission approval for when we will start paying. Then it's a long process.

“It wouldn't be until next spring because it takes several months to order the equipment, install the equipment and then, of course, there's a grace period after everything goes in," said Ussery.

There's still a lot to be ironed out. Sp-plus told News 12 the $1.50 price tag could change to a tier pricing rate like you see in other cities, where parking here may be one price but on the next street over could be $3 more.

The price could also vary on the time of day. That's another one of those things that has not decided yet. The parking company says in other areas, parking tickets range from $10 to $20.

