Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- City leaders spoke Tuesday on concerns involving the landfill.

As a result, Augusta-Richmond County Commission set up a special work session to discuss possible pollution problems at the site.

They want to figure out what needs to be done to improve daily operations at the landfill.

The session is set for March 4.

