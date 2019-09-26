City in motion to make changes to the public transportation system

Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Imagine needing to take the bus and having trouble getting there. Once you do get there, you're waiting, and not even under cover or sitting on a seat.

That’s one of the issues at the Gordon Highway stop – just one of the 16 locations Augusta-Richmond County Commission is looking at in an effort to improve the mass transit experience in the area.

Ada Low has been a loyal bus rider for 25 years. For nearly just as long, she says, she’s been waiting for public transit change.

“Especially when it comes to Augusta,” Low said. “They'll say one thing, but it'll take them 100 years get it done. That's the way they are. It's just the truth. Truth hurts.

City talks of bus stop improvements and meeting the requirements for people with disabilities go back to the top of this year. Yet it wasn't until August when the city finally put the wheels in motion – slow motion.

Low struggles to get to one of her stops. There’s no sidewalk, no bench, and no shelter – only a pole in the ground to mark it as an actual transit drop-off.

"It be hot out here, and it be cold out here and everything like that and it's too long to be waiting,” Low said.

With no current mandatory deadline and with no official timeline, it seems Ada Low is among the many left on pause at the bus stop.

The city says right now they have a company that's working to first put down concrete slabs, making sure it's compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Then they'll later add all the works like cushion seats and overheads to protect families from weather conditions.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.