City discussing final plans to add parking meters in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- For months, city leaders have been talking about parking meters downtown. Tonight, we got a look at their vision for what that could look like.

It's a Monday night and there are still people downtown. It gets busier down here all the time and city leaders say it's time to see parking meters along the sidewalks.

Finding a spot to park downtown is getting harder and harder.

"I think we are 10 to 15 years behind and we need to catch up," said William Fennoy, an Augusta commissioner.

The city is hoping this new app-based parking plan is a start. The paid parking area stretches bridge to bridge and is bordered by Greene and Reynolds Street.

"With the machines, they're proposing, all you have to do is walk up, hit the start button, type in your license plate and then put in how many hours you want to stay downtown," said Fennoy.

Possible rates are $1.50 an hour or a $50 annual fee. There is a $25 monthly fee for downtown employees.

You can pay with cash or card and adjust your time through an app.

'This program right here will free up more space for people to come downtown and shop, wine and dine," said Fennoy.

"Now you are talking about adding additional costs to individuals who actually live in that area," said Warren Mayo, an Augusta resident.

Warren Mayo says the city is forgetting about people who live and work downtown. He says the times being suggested, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. won't help.

"The only time that individuals who don't live in that area come down there is after the time that's stipulated on the meters," said Mayo.

Officials see paid parking like this: Opening up more spots, which opens the door for economic growth downtown.

One thing suggested tonight was being able to move your car anywhere in the downtown parking area once you pay. That is not in this initial plan but remember, it's all subject to change.

The parking company will take care of any parking citations. The citation money goes to the city, which the city hopes to reinvest.

People still have a chance to weigh in on the plans. They'll meet again tomorrow at the Augusta Chamber of Commerce. One meeting is at 11:30 a.m. and the second is at 6 p.m.

