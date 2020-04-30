City: N. Augusta residents can help W. Martintown traffic study

Thursday, April 30, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta residents are getting an opportunity to have a say about the West Martintown Road Corridor.

According to North Augusta officials, residents can log on to a special online map created by city officials and mark off potential spots that are places of concern.

MORE | Click here to access the map and leave a comment.

The comments are part of a study going into the 1.1-mile area of North Augusta that will "address concerns over issues of safety, traffic flow/congestion, access, connectivity, and multimodal facilities such as pedestrian walkways and bikeways."

"This survey is intended to allow residents and concerned citizens an opportunity to provide feedback and information for use in the study," a city statement said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.