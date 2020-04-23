City, Golden Harvest team up to deliver 25,000 meals to the needy

Thursday, April 23, 2020

News 12 at Noon

Twenty-five thousand ready-made meals arrived at Golden Harvest on Thursday to feed hungry families across the CSRA. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Twenty-five thousand ready-made meals arrived at Golden Harvest on Thursday to feed hungry families across the CSRA.

A partnership between Mayor Hardie Davis, Golden Harvest, and World Central Kitchen will help agencies fight hunger during the pandemic.

Golden Harvest will act as a hub and agencies will be able to order the ready-made meals to distribute in their areas.

◦Friday, April 24 from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m at Roberson Grove Baptist Church located at 985 GA Highway 24 W Waynesboro, Georgia 30830.

◦Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m at Pleasant Grove CME Church located at 2245 Augusta Highway, Lincolnton, GA 30817.

◦Tuesday, April 28 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church located at 702 Main Street, McCormick, SC 29835.

◦Thursday, April 30 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m at Oakwood Windsor Elementary School located at 3773 Charleston Hwy, Aiken, SC 29801.

Davis says because of this partnership, he expects more opportunities to help families in Augusta.

