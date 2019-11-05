Citing lack of 'sufficient evidence', rape charges dropped against three Ft. Gordon sailors

Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three Fort Gordon sailors who were accused of rape have had their charges dropped.

According to documents filed with the Magistrate Court of Richmond County, the three sailors will not be charged.

The documents claim that while there is probable cause in the case against the three there "does not appear to be sufficient evidence to prove guilt."

Jonathan Augustus, Michael Billington, and Teddy Diake, all members of the Navy stationed at Fort Gordon, were charged with both rape and aggravated sodomy in the March 3 incident at a house party.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.