Circle K offers free coffee to medical workers combating COVID-19

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Circle K is offering coffee to all Augusta area healthcare workers and first responders working to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re taking this small measure to try to help support those that we rely on so heavily in difficult times like these," Alicia Mowder, Circle K head of U.S. marketing, said.

The coffee will be free and offered across participating service stations any time of day. Healthcare workers and first responders will need to show their valid ID.

