Grovetown Circle K employee tests positive for coronavirus

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

GROVETOWN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Circle K confirmed that an employee of its Grovetown store on Wrightsboro Road had tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said managers became aware of the case on Monday.

The last time the employee was in the store was two weeks earlier, the company said Tuesday. The company said on Tuesday it was completing advanced cleaning and sanitization at the store as a precautionary measure.

A witness said they saw mass cleanup taking place at the store on Tuesday.

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our absolute priority,” the company said in a statement. “Circle K is committed to keeping its stores operating as we know our customers rely on us more than ever for fuel, emergency items and everyday necessities during this unprecedented crisis.”

