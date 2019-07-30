Cincinnati hospital gives newborns 'Baby Shark' onesies for Shark Week

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

CINCINNATI, Oh. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Move over plain pink and blue onesies, this local hospital is stepping up its game for Shark Week 2019.

The Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati is dressing newborns in 'Baby Shark' onesies to commemorate one of the most popular weeks in cable television -- Discovery's Shark Week.

It's part of a partnership with Newport Aquarium, also in Cincinnati. The two are teaming up to put a fun new twist on Shark Week at the hospital. The "mommy shark and daddy shark" will also receive two free tickets to the aquarium to experience their Shark Summer.

These brand new babies will be dressed in style for this sharky summer!

