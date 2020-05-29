Churches, nonprofits, help fill empty plates in CSRA

Friday, May 29, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Many students in our area rely on schools for their meals.

But now that the school year is over and meal deliveries from school districts have stopped, local nonprofits and churches are stepping up to help.

Early one recent morning, 143 Ministries was at work doing just that.

“We usually try to give one per week. It's enough food to feed people for four days’ breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Clifton Nobles.

Each box heads out the door and into a fleet of cars.

Nobles’ team and more than 100 volunteers started feeding families a couple of months ago.

“It’s truly been a community effort to pull it off,” he said.

But that effort is growing to feed children.

“There’s just such a tremendous need to get food to these children and their families. This was one little way I thought I could help.”

Jenny Frey saw another church collecting food and wondered whether her church could do the same. Now Church of the Holy Comforter is partnering with five other congregations to start a food drive. They'll collect the food June 6 and 143 Ministries will deliver it to kids in Richmond County.

“Kids are growing. They are hungry, and they need food in the summertime,” Frey said.

Also, 143 Ministries is getting food from Golden Harvest Food Bank for those students.

“It's more than food to us. Food is very important. It meets the basic need, but it’s more about giving hope,” Nobles said

Things to know

• Today at St. John United Methodist Church, 143 Ministries will be holding a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the back entrance on Telfair Street.

• A food drive will be held June 6 at Church of the Holy Comforter from 10 a.m. to noon.