Churches come together to breathe new life into a dozen homes across Allendale Co.

Monday, July 29, 2019

73 volunteers are helping fix up houses in need in Allendale County. (Source: WRDW)

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local church is making it their mission to help their own community in need. The idea for the project started a few years ago. in one of the poorest counties in South Carolina.

A group of helpers are scraping roofs and peeling paint across a dozen homes in Allendale County.

"When we first started this endeavor, knocking on doors and asking them about their house and the condition of their house , everybody thought it was too good to be true," said Brian Henderson, the pastor at Bethel baptist Church.

MaryAnn Moses-Davis is on the receiving end this time. She lives in Allendale, and she's spent her life helping others, most recently her niece charmaine.

"When they approached me I was like 'wow, this is the book of Acts coming alive'," said Moses-Davis.

From the outside in, new life is being breathed into her more than 100 year-old home.

"It takes a lot of money to fix up a house 2200 square feet and one income."

73 volunteers from more than 16 churches are fixing 12 houses for people who may never be able to fix it themselves.

"Our goal was to find people that needed help the most," Henderson said.

Henderson has Been planning this for more than a year now.

"The investment is into the kingdom - we may never know this side of heaven what God's doing with our project this week or what the reward will be."

The reward for MaryAnn is one she could never repay to a group practcing the art of loving your neighbor as yourself

"They did it. They showed it. And that counts a lot in my book."

