'Church beyond the walls:' Local pastor uses food truck to give free Thanksgiving meals

LANGLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT)-- When you think of Thanksgiving, you likely think of connecting around one family table. But a local pastor, along with help from his food truck, reminds us giving is done best when it reaches an entire community.

People in Langley got a warm Thanksgiving meal but not at a dinner table, instead on the neighborhood streets. Reverend Curtis Blocker took his kitchen-on-wheels to those in need. He calls both his annual tradition and the truck Food on the Curb.

The Blocker family and church members gave full meals, complete with turkey, macaroni, and string beans to anyone who needed it in the Langley community.

The pastor, and his wife. Mrs. Blocker, told News 12 everyone should have the chance to experience the 'giving' part of this holiday.

"So many people in this community may not get a meal during Thanksgiving and not having a Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving is almost like missing Thanksgiving." Blocker continued, "Me and my wife--this is our ministry. Our church [goes] beyond the walls."

This is the second year for Food on the Curb's free holiday initiative.

But year-round, you can find Blocker's truck selling food in town on Saturdays.

