Christmas in Hopelands set to kickoff, brings fresh displays

Friday, December 13, 2019

News 12 at 6 a.m.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas season is set to kickoff at Hopelands Gardens in Aiken this weekend.

It's the 28th year for the big event, and preps are wrapping up for thousands to see the lights.

"People don't really understand how much goes on behind the scenes," said Rasheka Gaines, Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Supervisor. "It's getting all the cocoa and apple cider."

Not to mention, organizers are buying 18,000 cookies. Crews have been setting up more than 100,000 individual lights for a month.

This year there's even some new ones.

"We was able to add just a few more displays,"

Gaines said. "A heron and then we added just some more twinkling trees."

Organizers are expecting 20,000 people this year.

The city buses everyone over from Citizens Park. The new Holidice skating rink is sharing the space this time around.

So, there's more holiday fun to navigate.

"If you are coming to Christmas at Hopelands come off of 1060 Banks Mill Road," Gaines said, "and then if you are experiencing the Holidice at the beginning, if you would just enter off the Pine Log Road entrance."

Organizers say it can get crowded, so they are using the whole park for parking.

They're also using the Aiken Explorer App to send out notifications in case there are any cancellations.

But as with every year, they're hoping each night is a time to enjoy the Christmas spirit.

"We hope that there's no rain," Gaines said. "Everybody comes out, and they enjoy all the displays, and enjoy the entertainment that we have scheduled for them this year."

The city of Aiken says they could use some more volunteers.

The event is free, but the city says donations are welcome.

