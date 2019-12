Sunday, December 22, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Due to inclement weather, the City of Aiken says they have cancelled Christmas in Hopelands Sunday night.

City officials say they will re-open on Monday, December 23 at 6:00 p.m. weather permitting.

Event parking will be at Citizens Park, 1060 Banks Mill Rd. from 5:45-8:45 p.m.

For more information call 803-642-7631 or acoffey@cityofaikensc.gov.