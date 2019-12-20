Christmas angels make Christmas dreams come true for many Langford Middle students

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

News 12 at 6 O’Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – ‘Tis the season of giving, and students at Langford Middle School got some big holiday gifts today thanks to the community and their teachers.

It's a moment that many students will carry with them with the rest of their lives.

“When I opened my bag, I was glad because I got what I asked for,” student Imari Griffin said.

Assistant Principal Nisharro Usry'wilson organized of the event. It was something personal for her. She says she wanted to bless one or two kids in need, but her heart would not let her stop there.

“I crafted up a flyer that came up with Christmas angels and sought out family members and community volunteers,” Usry’wilson said.

Then the volunteers got card assignments, each written a child's name on it. Each child then had to figure which volunteer Christmas angel had their name and their gift.

“When I opened it, I was like kind of shocked because I didn't ask for like some of this, so I was like how do they know I like this stuff and needed it because I didn’t write that on my list,” student Lillyana Lopez said.

It was more than just a gift in a box. It was the feeling of gratitude wrapped in love.

“I see it was like really happening and she was serious,” Lopez said. “I almost cried again, so it kind of made me really emotional.”

If you ask most students, these angels made this year's Christmas unlike any other.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.