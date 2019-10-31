Children's Hospital of Georgia holds trick-or-treating for kids staying in the hospital

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019

News 12 at 4 O'Clock

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Kids all over the country got dressed up and headed out to trick-or-treat on Thursday.

Trent Shealey is no different, except that his costume came with an extra accessory, his wheelchair.

"I'm just a soldier in a tank," Shealey said."We just googled wheelchair costumes, and this is one of the ones we found."

Trent, along with dozens of other kids, hit the hallways of the Children's Hospital of Georgia on Thursday, showing off their creative outfits and loading up on sugar.

"He's getting older, and I know this is probably going to be one of the last years he wants to trick-or-treat," said Trent's mom, Jessica Shealey.

Shealey said it's extra special for her to see both her sons trick-or-treating together, because it's an experience she wasn't sure she'd get this year with Trent in the hospital.

"The things they do for our children to help them feel like kids, and you know, continue to live and be happy despite whatever they're going through, it's amazing and it means a lot to our families," Shealey said.

Letting the kids just be kids this Halloween, no matter where they do their trick-or-treating.

