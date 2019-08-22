Child of SC mother killed in Wyoming crash continues fight for his life

Thursday, August 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A 1-year-old continues to fight for his life following a car accident in Wyoming that killed his mother.

Zane Williams was scheduled to be flown to Augusta today, but the trip was cancelled.

Williams and his mother, Jordyn Winters, were in a car accident in Wyoming earlier this month.

Winters, who was from Warrenville, South Carolina, was killed in the crash. Williams was air-lifted to Salt Lake City and has been fighting for survival ever since.

Glen Mealing, Williams' grandfather, says the boy is now breathing 94 percent on his own.

We will continue to monitor his treatment.

