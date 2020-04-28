Child care vouchers available for essential employees in South Carolina

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) funding, South Carolina is offering child care assistance for parents that work in businesses that have been deemed essential based on executive orders.

According to the SC Department for Child Care, in order to qualify, parents must be currently working at an essential business, must need child care so they may continue to work, and they must complete a child care application. They do not have to meet any income guidelines for this limited program.

The CARES Act lists 11 categories of essential businesses:

- Emergency services

- Health care and public health workers

- State government programs

- Financial services

- Food and Agriculture

- Gas station workers

- Mechanics

- Water and wastewater employees

- Energy

- Chemical section

- Transit Services

Instructions for application according to the SC Child Care website:

Anyone who would like to apply and meet the criteria, should email Christi Jeffcoat at christi.jeffcoat@dss.sc.gov.

In the email, you will need to indicated your first and last name, the best phone number to reach you and the occupation/business where you work.

In the subject line, please put “Essential Employee Child Care Request”. Upon receipt of your email, staff will coordinate with you by sending you the child care application and any other information that may help you find child care.

More information can be found at the South Carolina Child Care website.

