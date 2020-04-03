Chief justice warns SC residents to not ‘take advantage’ of moratorium on evictions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The chief justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court warns residents not to take advantage of evictions being on hold to avoid paying rent.

In March, Chief Justice Donald Beatty ordered evictions and foreclosures to be put on hold until May 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I issued this order understanding the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have on institutions and individuals, and on the basis that increased housing insecurity and homelessness would worsen the threat posed by the illness,” Beatty said.

Thursday, he issued a statement saying some people are “taking advantage of this devastating crisis by declining to make rent or mortgage payments.”

While evictions are on hold, rent and mortgage payments are still due.

“I want to remind people who are able to pay their rents and mortgages that they should continue to make their payments,” Beatty said. “My order did not relieve people of their personal responsibilities or financial obligations.”

May 1, evictions and foreclosures may proceed, the chief justice said.

