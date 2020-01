Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

JACKSON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Dispatch confirms a chicken coop on Doe Court in Jackson caught fire Saturday.

The call came in around noon, and dispatch says it was fully involved.

They are unsure how many chicken were injured in the blaze and what started the fire.

Dispatch says the fire is now under control.

