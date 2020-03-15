Chick-fil-A and Starbucks announce major changes due to coronavirus concerns

Sunday, March 15, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Chick-fil-A and Starbucks both announce major changes to the way you can order food and drinks.

Chick-fil-A has closed its dining room seating to limit person-to-person contact. According to a statement on their website, some restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.

Starbucks is also taking precautions against the coronavirus. The coffee giant announced its U.S. stores will move to a "to-go" model for at least two weeks. New measures include removing all tables and chairs. Starbucks says customers can still order at the counter and drive-thru. They also say high-traffic stores will be shut down temporarily.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.