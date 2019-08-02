Chick-Fil-A is America's favorite fast food restaurant, according to a survey

Friday, August 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- From the "news that should surprise no one living south of the Mason-Dixon line" file, Chick-Fil-A has dethroned a West Coast burger chain to become the most popular fast food chain.

According to the Market Force "America's Favorite" list, the fast food chicken restaurant famous for the Chick-Fil-A sandwich has topped In-N-Out.

Others on the list included Five Guys for burgers, Raising Cane's for chicken, Jersey Mike's for sandwiches, Blaze Pizza for pizza, and Krispy Kreme for coffee.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved