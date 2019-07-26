Cheering to be crowned the best

Friday July 26, 2019

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Lots of sass, studying, and volunteering landed a local cheerleader in a huge competition.

The Grovetown High's cheerleader's efforts aren't going unnoticed.

"I was surprised about it because no one from our team has ever done it before and i never really thought that i would get it so i kind of applied in good nature and i ended up getting it, which is such an honor," cheerleader, Brianna Ladiero explains.

Not only is Brianna a cheerleader but, a role model and community volunteer. However, stunting isn't the only think that makes Brianna Ladiero pretty cool.

Brianna tells News 12 she's well rounded,

"Along with cheer leading I play lacrosse, I'm on student council, science club, and I volunteer a lot; I try to be an active member of our community."

Brianna has been cheering for about four years now, never expecting to be nominated to be the Cheerleader of the Year for the state of Georgia

So far, she's in the top forty but, she has a long way to go.

"I have to do an interview and then I have to put together a two minute routine with cheers, stunts, jumps, a dance, and then I go compete that against the other girls."

That's only to place in the top 16, winning the title is a different ball game.

Brianna says regardless of how the cookie crumbles she'll be happy, she has big dreams for the future.

"I just toured John Hopkins so, I would love to go there and do my undergrad in biomedical engineering and then hopefully I'll go to med school and be a surgeon."

Brianna isn't the only Columbia County cheerleader competing for the title. There's one more who goes to her rival high school.

News 12 will be talking to her next week to see what she has up her sleeve.

