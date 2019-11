Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thanksgiving means food, but what about safe food?

Well, the FDA is here to help you make sure you're not eating anything that's been recalled.

The government agency regularly lists recalled food on its website.

Some of the most publicized recalls so far this year include:

Romaine Lettuce from California

Raw Pork for Illinois

Chicken Fried Rice from Mississippi

Cottage Cheese

Blackberries

