Check out these MLK Day events across the CSRA this weekend

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Monday, Jan. 20, is Martin Luther King Day across America, and there are some events starting Friday in our area to honor Dr. King's legacy.

Friday, Jan. 17th

Dr. King Celebration at Paine College: Nationally recognized author and motivational speaker Rev. Adam Russell Taylor will deliver the keynote address for the 2020 Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration at noon Jan. 17 in the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel at Paine College. This annual event is hosted by Augusta University, Paine College and Augusta Technical College.

Saturday, Jan. 18th

MLK Parade in Augusta: The City of Augusta and the NAACP Augusta Branch presents the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. It will feature church groups, dance groups, an array of floats, bands and much more will be held on Jan. 18th at 1:00 p.m. Viewing Stand will be located in front of Laney Stadium on Laney Walker Blvd. This year’s Theme is “When We Fight, We Win”.

Aiken MLK Breakfast: Christian Pastor and Missionary, Dr. Jerry Corbett will be the keynote speaker for The Omicron Tau Lambda Leadership Institute, Inc., and the Aiken Area Chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc’s 13th Annual MLK Drum Major Unity Awards Breakfast. The breakfast will kick off at 9 a.m. at the Student Activity Center on Aiken Technical College’s campus.

Monday, Jan. 20th

Emanuel County MLK Parade: Emanuel County's parade theme this year is “Embrace the Dream, Create the Change.”

