Check off your fall bucket list at Grovetown's Steed's Dairy

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Steed's Dairy in Grovetown has a corn maze. (Source: WRDW)

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's finally feeling like fall outside, which means fall traditions outdoors. There's one place in our neck of the woods that can check a lot of things off your fall to-do list.

A little slice of Grovetown is a pocket of paradise for Jim Steed and his family.

Owning a dairy farm in a county where virtually everything has changed seems like a tough life, but not a lot of people know about Steed's Dairy, just off Wrightsboro Road.

"We didn't want anybody to know where the smell was coming from, so we wanted to keep it quiet," Steed said.

Now, 10 years later, they want everyone to know about their paradise.

"We have a lot of kids come out on field trips, and most people don't get to go to farms anymore," Steed said.

Everything from farm animals like turkeys and a donkey, even an 800 pound pig can be found on the grounds at Steed's, to maybe they're most popular destination: the corn maze.

"Basically we come up with an idea for a design," Steed said. "I used to use a designer, and now I just draw it out on a piece of paper."

From there they plot the points, cut the corn, and turn into a work of art. This year's theme is designed to commemorate the Apollo 11 moon landing.

"I try to do something that's kind of local, and I kind of had not really come up with anything. I said well it's our 10th anniversary, and I started thinking of anniversaries [this year]," Steed said.

"We put in a rocket and the moon. I was afraid of what the moon would look like once it's in there, I thought it might look like the earth."

The work takes weeks to finish, but the outcome and the impression it leaves could very well take you breath away.

