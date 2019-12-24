Check Twice! 2019 'Naughty or Nice List' leaked online

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Thousands of names have been released as part of the 2018-2019 Naughty or Nice List.

The North Pole Government's Department of Christmas Affairs released this year's list, after it's been checked thoroughly (twice).

"This list relates to the people of the world’s performance for 2018-19 against the measures outlined in the Christmas Behaviour Statements. In addition to providing an alphabetized list of all naughty and nice people for the 2018-19 financial year, this document contains details of how to rectify a naughty reputation."

The DCA uses data-matching from their Global Behaviour Tracking Network to automate naughty-list curation.

Anyone unhappy with their listing can dispute the list by being a really good person between now and Christmas Day for a fast-track behavioral review.

" Good deeds and genuine niceties will be detected by the Department’s Global Behaviour Tracking Network and good vibes will be sent directly to the North Pole Records Centre."

The Department of Christmas Affairs also offers a rehabilitation program for those on the naughty list. Their team of Nice Coaches is happy to help anyone and everyone receive "Nice Status".

Nice Coaches are there to help with the following:

- Achieve nice short and long-term goals

- Personal training to develop nice default behaviors

- Find the perfect naughty/nice balance

The Department of Christmas Affairs is also responsible for reindeer care and training guidelines, gift request, and more.

There are 5,611 names on the Nice List this year, and only 3,772 names listed on the Naughty List.

