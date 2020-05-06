Charlie Norwood VA implements protection for all persons who enter facilities

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Effective May 7, Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will be operating under the following layers of protection for all who come to Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center facilities.

This protection is to keep veterans, staff, trainees, volunteers, inpatient residents, and others safe.

The layers of protection for all include:

- All individuals MUST wear a face mask/covering while on our campuses and in our off-site clinic locations; health care providers will wear appropriate issued masks. Any Veteran who needs a mask while being at the Medical Center or any of our off-site clinics will be provided a mask.

- Entry point screenings are required for all to enter the Medical Center and off-site clinic locations.

- Virtual visits are encouraged, please contact your Primary Care or Mental Health Provider.

- Cleaning of high-touch surfaces in our facilities.

- Appropriate physical distancing in common areas like waiting rooms, canteen, and retail stores.

- The Medical Center is not allowing visitors/general public into our facilities.

Charlie Norwood VA does offer virtual access to care options. Learn more at www.connectedcare.va.gov/ or contact your Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center provider.​

