Charlie Norwood VA hosts Mental Health Summit Wednesday

Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A Mental Health Summit is being held Wednesday at the Charlie Norwood Medical Center.

From 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., there will be a resource fair designed to help veterans and their families at the uptown location on Freedom Way.

There will be three separate breakout sessions to address questions regarding mental health and veterans, and how to better connect veterans to care.

The event is open to veterans, family members, and members of the community.

