Charlie Norwood VA cancelling all 'non-essential' activities and events due to coronavirus

Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is suspending all non-essential activities and events in an effort to get ahead of the coronavirus.

According to hospital officials, they have not yet seen a case of the virus yet, they are cancelling events "out of an abundance of caution."

The VA is also offering guidance to veterans who are experiencing respiratory symptoms similar to that of the coronavirus.

If Veterans are experiencing acute respiratory symptoms, they need to call 911 and contact VA within 72 hours of emergency admission. Veterans who are experiencing non-acute flu-like symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath should call (706) 729-5779 before visiting the medical center or clinic.

