Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center to conduct veteran family parade

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will conduct a Community Living Center Veteran Family Member Parade. This will be the first-time many family members will have seen their loved ones in over 90 days due to COVID-19.

Some 50 plus family members and Veterans (as spectators) will take part in the driving parade along with Hospital Senior Leadership as well as the American Legion Department of Georgia Auxiliary and the American Legion Riders of 11th District.

The parade will happen on June 19th at the Uptown Division located at 1 Freedom Way starting at 10:30 am.

