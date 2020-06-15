Charleston Co. School District employee fired over social media comments

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District confirmed a non-teaching school staff member who had been placed on administrative leave over the weekend over remarks on social media is no longer employed by the district as of Monday.

The district was made aware of what it called “highly offensive and unacceptable remarks posted by an employee on a public news media website."

The district released the following statement Monday morning:

We are extremely disappointed with the former employee’s offensive and unacceptable message, and we think that our swift action this morning conveys our commitment to the District’s values and principles.

CCSD does not condone these types of offensive messages and apologizes for any harm caused by this individual’s actions.

A screengrab of the alleged comment read, in part: "Well I personally think if they don't like it here in America, give them a ticket back to Africa and see how they like living there!!!! I am so sick of all this BLM!!!"

BLM is an apparent reference to the group Black Lives Matter, which has staged numerous protests nationwide since the death last month of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

“Maybe if they were not criminals and breaking the law they wouldn’t have to come in contact with a cop,” the post continued. “If they wawnt peace and equality then they need to learn to live here and live with our history.”

Over the weekend, the district said they would not tolerate “such disrespectful and derogatory statements.” They also said district leaders wanted to "ensure that everyone knows and understands that these views are not representative of the values and principles of CCSD.”

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.