Charles B. Webster detention center staff test negative for COVID-19

Thursday, April 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- As of today, all jail staff at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center were tested and all tests were negative for COVID-19, according to officials.

All tests were done by Augusta University Health professionals.

According to the release, additionally, 176 inmates were tested and those tests were also negative for COVID-19.

Sheriff Richard Roundtree and his staff continue to monitor developments of COVID-19 and are closely following the recommendations made by the state, county health department, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Statement from Charles B. Webster officials:

"Sheriff Roundtree’s first priority is the health and safety of everyone. Our agency will continue to screen all inmates when they enter the detention center and tests will be administered if signs or symptoms develop."

