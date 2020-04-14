Charges upgraded to murder for man accused of beating woman to death

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Charges have been upgraded for a 27-year-old man who allegedly beat a woman so harshly that she later passed away from her injuries.

Kenneth Andrew Whitaker, Jr. was originally charged with first-degree domestic violence in connection with the March 21 incident.

The victim in this case, 29-year-old Jacquline Lillard, was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

However, Lillard died from her injuries on April 4, North Augusta Department of Public Safety officials said.

As a result, investigators and the solicitor's office moved to upgrade Whitaker's charges to murder.

Whitaker remains in jail without bond.

