Deputies find woman's body in shallow grave in Aiken County

Thursday, May 21, 2020

JACKSON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Charges may be forthcoming after investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office located the body of a woman Wednesday night.

According to Aiken County, deputies were called to Gum Swamp Road around 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at the request of Richmond County.

Investigators found a woman's body buried in a shallow grave.

Richmond County has identified a suspect in the case and charges could be coming from RCSO and ACSO.

The Aiken County Coroner's Office says they have not yet positively identified the woman's body. An autopsy is scheduled Saturday to determine the cause of death and to help identify the woman.

The investigation into this case remains ongoing.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.