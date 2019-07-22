Charges filed in apparent road rage incident where man returned to accident scene to open fire with gun

Monday, July 22, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County warrants are charging a man with aggravated assault following what appears to be a road rage incident.

According to the warrants, Arthur Lee Neal is also charged with firearms possession following the July 20 incident.

The warrants say Neal and another person were involved in an accident on Third Avenue and Old Savannah Road.

Warrants say Neal left the accident for a brief period of time and returned with a gun he used to shoot at the other person involved in the accident.

The victim in this case was not injured, officials say.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved