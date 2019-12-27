Charged school bus driver granted bond, but will stay in jail for now

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The school bus driver charged after a student is hit by an SUV while getting off her bus, had her first appearance in court today.

35-year-old Talunda Smith is charged with 2nd degree cruelty to children, which is a felony, and not following school bus driver safety responsibilities. CLICK HERE to see the details of the crash.

Smith went before a judge today and was read her cruelty to children charge. She was granted bond of $3,500 for that charge, but she will not be able to post bond until her school bus driver safety responsibilities charge is also read in court.

No word yet on when Smith will be back in court for that second charge.

