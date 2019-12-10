Hannukah celebrations in Evans

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A celebration of Hannukah is coming to Evans.

A grand Menorah Lighting Ceremony will happen at Evans Towne Center Park on Dec. 22nd.

The 9-foot Nathan Katz Menorah will be lit following the singing of traditional songs, greetings, a children's performance, and more. Gifts will be given out to all the children in attendance.

Click HERE to see various other events leading up to the lighting, including craft opportunities.

Hannukah, the Festival of Lights, recalls the victory more than 2,100 years ago of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people who defeated a ruthless enemy that had overrun ancient Israel and sought to impose restrictions on the Jewish way of life, prohibit religious freedom and force the Jewish people to accept a foreign religion.

