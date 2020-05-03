South Carolina restaurants preparing for outdoor dining

Sunday, May 3, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY . (WRDW/WAGT) -- Big changes are coming to South Carolina tomorrow.

Governor Henry McMaster is lifting the state's work or home order, meaning some restaurants will be allowed to loosen restrictions.

In addition to takeout, restaurants may provide outdoor seating to customers which includes patio, balcony, or rooftop seating.

It's one step closer to normal.

"We are going to put several picnic tables out front, I plan to purchase a few more," said Jody Glover the owner of BBQ Barn.

It's back to business for restaurants in South Carolina, but not business as usual.

Under the executive order they can only open for outdoor dining.

"We may even put up an open air tent outside, and put a bunch of tables under that," said Glover.

He says they are switching up their layout so they can open under the criteria.

"We have a big front porch and we are going to start with the front and with a few umbrellas," said Glover.

The order requires no more then eight people per table.

The tables must be spaced out eight feet from each other, and they must be sanitized after every customer.

"We are going to clean every table between every use, and we are going to Clorox it down," said Glover.

"We are going to make sure that all surfaces are clean, and we are going to exercise good judgement."

Some places like Deshawn's Seafood and Chicken says they are taking advantage of the changes.

"It will be easy when you go to the table and take the tablecloth and paper," said Shawn Thomas, the owner of Deshawn's Seafood and Chicken.

"You take it off and throw it in the trash, everything will be disposable."

They are trying to make the best of this unique time.

Places like salons, gyms, and public venues are not yet able to open their doors yet.

The governor also announced that he is lifting restrictions on visitors from CDC-designated COVID-19 hotspots in the country, and he is removing restrictions on short-term rentals for visitors from hotspots.